Ravens take Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley

Getty Images

The Ravens haven’t typically carried three quarterbacks, though they did last year as they transitioned from Joe Flacco to Lamar Jackson.

This year, they added a guy who may not necessarily count against that category.

The Ravens used the 197th overall pick on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.

He’s a versatile player who presents much of the same running threat as Jackson. Some think he could become a Taysom Hill-type gadget player, but Saints coach Sean Payton compared him to college QB-turned-receiver Julian Edelman.

He declined the chance to work out as a defensive back before the draft, so there may be some resistance on his part to a new role.

Either way, he’s probably not destined to be a pure quarterback, since the Ravens have Robert Griffin III to back up Jackson, and they can go back to carrying two.