Report: Panthers signing Elijah Holyfield

Getty Images

The 2019 NFL Draft is over and that means the scramble to sign players who went undrafted is well underway.

One of the more notable names on that list is former Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield. Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, left school early to enter the draft but poor workouts during the pre-draft process appear to have overshadowed his collegiate accomplishments.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Holyfield will sign with the Panthers to continue his bid to make the NFL.

Holyfield ran for 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns at Georgia last season. He joins the Panthers at a time when they are looking for a back to lighten Christian McCaffrey‘s workload a bit, but the team selected former Florida back Jordan Scarlett in the fifth round.