Report: Vikings getting calls on Kyle Rudolph, Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2019, 10:02 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings have a healthy supply of talented young corners, and with nine picks left in the 2019 draft they could have some more. They also have a brand-new second-round tight end.

And for that reason the phones reportedly are ringing.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Vikings are getting calls about three key veterans: Tight end Kyle Rudolph, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, and cornerback Trae Waynes. Breer writes that the Vikings are “open to, but not actively shopping” these players.

Rudolph enters the final year of his contract, with a salary of $7.275 million. Rhodes has a fifth-year option salary, fully guaranteed, of $9.069 million.

Rhodes presents a more complicated situation. Although rumors of a trade have emerged regarding the 2013 first-round pick in the past, his $10.4 million salary is fully guaranteed — and trading him would trigger a $7.2 million cap charge. That said, trading Rhodes would still clear $6.137 million in cap space.

Cap space is key for the Vikings. With so many veteran players making great money as starters, the Vikings run the risk of not having the depth necessary when injuries happen. Having so many low-cost draft picks helps. Clearing cap space would also allow the Vikings to round up veteran reserves at solid salaries, shoring up potential weak links if/when starters get hurt.

16 responses to “Report: Vikings getting calls on Kyle Rudolph, Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes

  1. I doubt Vikings fans would like to see Rudolph traded. He’s a good player and huge in the community there (and back here in Cincinnati)

  3. Too late to help this years draft. The highest we can get this year is a fourth. I don’t think anyone needs more 6th and 7th rounders so that leaves picks next year. I hate to say it but if This draft doesn’t help us get over the top, Spielman and Zimmer could both be gone and these will be someone else’s picks. Rhodes supposedly had injury issues last year but he goes out of every game with an injury that looks like it’s critical and then jogs back in two plays later. So it’s hard to say if injuries hurt him or not but he was the best of these players two years ago and the worst of them last year.

  6. ragnarthegreat says:
    April 27, 2019 at 10:18 am

    _________________________

    I do think he quit in a lot of games last year as did quite a few players !!! I think that’s what angered me sooo much about last year !!!

  8. Dellastreet10

    As far as players quitting on us, Agree totally. The team seemed to play without heart or energy so much of last year. Remember the Bears game? I didn’t see Rhodes specifically quit on us but it wouldn’t surprise me. He was nothing like he was the year before. He didn’t decline, he often fell off a cliff. Injuries? Not sure.

  9. I doubt this is anything more than Vikings leaking information on players they would be interested in moving or renegotiating with. Multiple teams do not call and ask about specific players out of the blue. Calls go both ways and agents are often involved in players interests as contracts get concerning–especially in unique nfl situation where players are often cut for financial reasons while skills are rapidly diminishing. Smart players/agents, as well as gms look a few years into the future, not often about a player’s situation come the next camp.

  11. “Breer writes that the Vikings are “open to, but not actively shopping” these players.”

    For me, these headlines scream that the Vikings are indeed actively shopping these players. Talented GMs understand how to work with agents to explore opportunities, probably cap concerned and looking ahead to potential contract situations.

