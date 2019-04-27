Report: Vikings getting calls on Kyle Rudolph, Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes

Getty Images

The Vikings have a healthy supply of talented young corners, and with nine picks left in the 2019 draft they could have some more. They also have a brand-new second-round tight end.

And for that reason the phones reportedly are ringing.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Vikings are getting calls about three key veterans: Tight end Kyle Rudolph, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, and cornerback Trae Waynes. Breer writes that the Vikings are “open to, but not actively shopping” these players.

Rudolph enters the final year of his contract, with a salary of $7.275 million. Rhodes has a fifth-year option salary, fully guaranteed, of $9.069 million.

Rhodes presents a more complicated situation. Although rumors of a trade have emerged regarding the 2013 first-round pick in the past, his $10.4 million salary is fully guaranteed — and trading him would trigger a $7.2 million cap charge. That said, trading Rhodes would still clear $6.137 million in cap space.

Cap space is key for the Vikings. With so many veteran players making great money as starters, the Vikings run the risk of not having the depth necessary when injuries happen. Having so many low-cost draft picks helps. Clearing cap space would also allow the Vikings to round up veteran reserves at solid salaries, shoring up potential weak links if/when starters get hurt.