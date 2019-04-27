Reports: Texans’ Ryan Griffin arrested near NFL draft

Getty Images

Like much of the NFL world, Texans tight end Ryan Griffin is in Nashville this weekend. He probably should have stayed home.

Griffin was arrested late last night at a Nashville hotel, not far from where the draft is located, according to multiple reports.

The Nashville Tennessean reports that Metro Nashville Police arrested Griffin after he punched out a front window of Hotel Indigo on Union Street downtown. Hotel security followed Griffin and reported him to police, who arrested him on charges of vandalism and public intoxication.

Griffin was bleeding from his left hand and fingers. The extent of his injuries are unclear, but police said they arrested him, rather than simply writing him a citation, because he needed to be brought in for his own safety due to his intoxicated state. Griffin was released from jail this morning after paying a $1,750 bond.