Seahawks add another receiver, taking Gary Jennings

The Seahawks have made six selections so far. Two play receiver.

After selecting internet sensation D.K. Metcalf in the second round, the Seahawks used a fourth-rounder on West Virginia receiver Gary Jennings.

The Seahawks obviously are covering their bases.

The team confirmed last night that Doug Baldwin is considering retirement after knee, shoulder and sports hernia surgeries this offseason.

Baldwin has averaged 62 catches for 820 yards and six touchdowns in his eight seasons, so Seattle has to make up for that production.

Jennings, the 120th overall choice, played four years at West Virginia, making 168 catches for 2,294 yards and 13 touchdowns. He ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine.