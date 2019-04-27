SEC’s leading rusher Trayveon Williams goes to Bengals

Getty Images

Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams led the SEC in rushing last season with 1,524 yards. He was a three-down back in Jimbo Fisher’s pro-style offense.

So count Williams and the Aggies among those surprised that Williams didn’t go much higher in the draft.

It took one of his former coaches to end his slide.

Jim Turner was the offensive line coach at A&M during all three of Williams’ seasons. Turner now is the Bengals’ offensive line coach. (New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor also spent time at A&M but before Williams arrived.)

The Bengals drafted Williams in the sixth round, the 182nd overall choice. He was the 15th running back picked despite having been a productive college running back.

He finished his three seasons in College Station with 3,615 rushing yards, 561 receiving yards, 35 touchdowns and four lost fumbles, missing only one game for injury. Williams also has 11 career kickoff returns.

The Bengals needed a third back after they released Mark Walton. Walton, a 2018 fourth-round pick, struggled in his limited playing time last year and had multiple arrests.