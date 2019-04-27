Steelers add RB Benny Snell Jr. in fourth round

Getty Images

The Steelers didn’t add any running backs in free agency after Le'Veon Bell moved on to the Jets, but they have added one in the draft.

Pittsburgh made former Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. the 122nd overall pick of the draft. He joins James Conner and Jaylen Samuels in the Steelers backfield.

Snell topped 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons and finished his college career with a school record 3,873 rushing yards and 48 rushing touchdowns. He also had 29 receptions for 216 yards.

Snell’s father Benjamin signed with the Ravens in 1998 and spent time in NFL Europe and the XFL. His grandfather Matt was the starting running back for the Jets in Super Bowl III and ran for the team’s only touchdown in a winning effort.