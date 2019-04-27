Steelers take TE Zach Gentry with final pick from Antonio Brown trade

Getty Images

The Steelers have used both of the draft picks acquired from the Raiders for wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The team selected tight end Zach Gentry with the 141st overall pick during the sixth round on Saturday afternoon. They took wide receiver Diontae Johnson with the No. 66 pick on Friday night.

Johnson’s selection will help the team fill the hole left by Brown in the receiving corps while Gentry will be part of the Jesse James-less future at tight end. James signed with the Lions as a free agent last month.

The 6’8″ Gentry came to Michigan as a quarterback, but moved to tight end after redshirting as a freshman. He caught 49 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolverines over the last two seasons.