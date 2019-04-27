Tyree Jackson goes undrafted, signs with the Bills

Getty Images

When hyping the Pro Day workout of Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson, ESPN’s Adam Schefter made this bold proclamation: “Many believe he will go higher than expected in draft.”

Jackson went lower. Jackson wasn’t drafted.

But there’s good news, for Jackson and for Schefter. Jackson will sign with the Bills as a free agent — and the guy who tried to hype Jackson has the scoop. (As one of the resident wiseacres at PFT pointed out in our text chain, Jackson signed “faster than expected.” No, it wasn’t Gantt.)

Jackson left Buffalo early, with one year of eligibility remaining. It’s fair to wonder whether if he knew then what he knew now he would have stayed in school for another year.

In a more fair football world, he’d be allowed to return to college football for another season. But the warped notion of amateurism prohibits a college player from exploring the possibility of playing in the NFL and then returning to college, even if (like in college) he never actually got paid.