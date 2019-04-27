Vegas sportsbook sets over-under for Daniel Jones starts at 7.5

Getty Images

So much for the Kansas City model. Or the Green Bay model.

In the end, the New York Giants may be using the New York Giants model when it comes to the ascension of their rookie first-round quarterback to the starting lineup.

Sal Paolantonio of ESPN reports that Circa Sports in Las Vegas, a new sportsbook that will begin taking bets on June 1, has set the over-under for starts by quarterback Daniel Jones with the Giants at a whopping 7.5.

Fifteen years ago, veteran Kurt Warner started nine games for the Giants, with then-rookie Eli Manning on the bench. And with the Giants at 5-4, then-coach Tom Coughlin surprisingly benched Warner for Manning.

“He is the future of the New York Giants, it just starts now,” Coughlin said at the time.

Eli started seven games as a rookie. As to Jones, I’d probably take the under. And then I’d wonder whether the number was set at 7.5 to get me to take the under, with someone knowing something about when coach Pat Shurmur will say of Jones, “He is the future of the New York Giants, it just starts now.”