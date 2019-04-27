Vikings take another interior offensive lineman

Getty Images

The Kirk Cousins reclamation project continues.

The Vikings, who had taken only two players in the 2019 draft through Friday after multiple trades down, have added their second interior offensive lineman.

Oklahoma guard Dru Samia joins Minnesota via the 12th pick in round four.

A six-five, 305-pounder, Samia started four years at Oklahoma. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com describes Samia as a “vocal leader,” who should fit with the Gary Kubiak-influenced offensive attack because Samia is an “athletic guard whose foot quickness and second-level agility make him much more attractive as a move guard rather than a base-blocking option.”

With first-round center Garrett Bradbury, center-who-likely-will-become-a-guard Pat Elflein, and Samia, the Vikings should have an improved array of blockers. And Cousins will have one less potential excuse.