Vikings take another interior offensive lineman

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Kirk Cousins reclamation project continues.

The Vikings, who had taken only two players in the 2019 draft through Friday after multiple trades down, have added their second interior offensive lineman.

Oklahoma guard Dru Samia joins Minnesota via the 12th pick in round four.

A six-five, 305-pounder, Samia started four years at Oklahoma. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com describes Samia as a “vocal leader,” who should fit with the Gary Kubiak-influenced offensive attack because Samia is an “athletic guard whose foot quickness and second-level agility make him much more attractive as a move guard rather than a base-blocking option.”

With first-round center Garrett Bradbury, center-who-likely-will-become-a-guard Pat Elflein, and Samia, the Vikings should have an improved array of blockers. And Cousins will have one less potential excuse.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Vikings take another interior offensive lineman

  1. We add another lineman, courtesy of the Packers via the Seahawks. Traded pick 209 to move up.

    Samia has started at both guard and tackle.

  4. beerbratscheese says:
    April 27, 2019 at 1:07 pm
    Drafting like they are terrified of the Packers’ new front seven.
    ————————

    Packers front 7? LOL!!! No. Bears front four and a guy named Akiem Hicks? Yes very much so.

  5. We are not terrified just preparing! You might want to think about preparing for the Mack Train, he had a monster game against you guys in his first game against you. Skol Vikings!

  6. Brett Jones is still in play as well. Finally looks like we will have good depth on the OL. Good pick here with Samia

  7. beerbratscheese says:
    April 27, 2019 at 1:07 pm
    Drafting like they are terrified of the Packers’ new front seven.
    —————————
    Why should anyone be scared of over priced free agents whose original teams could afford but decided to move on from anyway?

  9. “And Cousins will have one less potential excuse.”

    I actually haven’t heard him make any excuses. He seems like a standup guy and he hasn’t pointed the finger at anybody or complained a bit. The people making up excuses for him are largely us. But nonetheless this was an area that needed addressing and let’s hope between old and new players, they’ve done that.

  11. beerbratscheese says:

    Drafting like they are terrified of the Packers’ new front seven.
    ###

    Anyone with a brain knew the Vikings were going to add to their Oline in the draft – before the Packers went wild in FA spending $50 mil in signing bonuses and then spent 4 draft picks in the first round just to get a 2 more defenders.

    And after all that, the Packers still have the 4th best defense in the division.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!