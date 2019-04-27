Washington loads up at tailback

Getty Images

With the addition of Stanford running back Bryce Love in round four, Washington now has four tailbacks who have suffered torn ACLs. What that means for 2019 isn’t clear, as evidenced by running back Derrius Guice‘s reaction to the selection of Bryce Love.

Guice’s choice of emoji suggests that he’s speechless or confused. Confusion is an appropriate term for the team’s depth chart, given that Guice’s rehab is reportedly “coming along a little slower,” and given that pre-draft video of Love working out looks like it was sped up to mask the possibility that he’s not where he needs to be.

Meanwhile, Adrian Peterson (who tore an ACL in 2011) has a two-year, $5 million deal with another $3 million in incentives. That gives him a very strong incentive to hold off the youngsters and to continue to be the guy.

Washington also has Chris Thompson, who tore an ACL in college. Through it all, Samaje Perine continues to be overlooked. Perine, who had a 427-yard rushing game while at Oklahoma, appeared in only five games last year. As a rookie, he had 603 yards in 16 games — but he averaged only 3.4 yards per carry.