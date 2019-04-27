Washington takes Bryce Love at No. 112

Getty Images

Running back Bryce Love found out where he’ll start his NFL career on Saturday.

Washington made Love the 112th pick of this year’s draft in a pick that was announced by their first-round picks Dwayne Haskins and Montez Sweat.

Love seemed to be on track to go much earlier in the draft when he ran for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns at Stanford during the 2017 season. He was the runner-up for the Heisman after that effort, but returned to school and slipped to 739 yards in 10 games before tearing his ACL late in the season.

A recent report indicated teams had concerns about the amount of stiffness in Love’s knee and what it would mean for his attempt to recapture his previous explosiveness. He’ll start out behind Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine in Washington and failing to find that earlier form won’t bode well for his chances of gaining early playing time.