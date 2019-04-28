Alabama, SEC have most draft picks again

Getty Images

Stop if you’ve heard this before: Alabama led all colleges with 10 selections in the 2019 draft, and the SEC again led all conferences with 64 picks.

Ohio State had nine selections in the three-day draft, followed by Washington and Oklahoma with eight each and Texas A&M and Georgia with seven each. Auburn, Clemson, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Penn State each had six players selected.

The Crimson Tide saw defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, offensive lineman Jonah Williams, running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith, running back Damien Harris, linebacker Christian Miller, linebacker Mack Wilson, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, safety Deionte Thompson, and offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher selected. It marked the third consecutive year Alabama has placed 10 or more in the NFL Draft.

Saivion Smith, though, became the first early entrant from Alabama to go undrafted since linebacker Adrian Hubbard in 2014.

The SEC’s 64 draft picks topped the Big Ten (40), Pac-12 (33), ACC (28) and Big 12 (26) among Power Five leagues. Independents had seven players selected.

The SEC has had the most players drafted by the NFL for 13 consecutive years, with nine first-round picks in 2019.