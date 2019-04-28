Bengals tried to trade up for more offensive line help

AP

There was a run on offensive linemen in the second round, and the Bengals tried to get in on it.

But when they were unable to, they eventually went the other direction.

According to Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, the Bengals tried to trade up from the 42nd overall pick to get in on the action, but weren’t able to make the deal.

At the top of the second round, the Jaguars took Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor 35th overall, the Panthers took Ole Miss tackle Greg Little 37th, and the Bills took Oklahoma tackle Cody Ford 38th, and all three traded up to do so.

The Jaguars gave up their fourth-rounder to move up three spots, and got Oakland’s fifth- and seventh-rounders back. The Panthers gave up their third to move up 10 spots. The Bills gave the Raiders a fifth to move up two spots.

But rather than giving up future assets, the Bengals instead traded the 42nd overall pick to the Broncos, picking up a fourth and a sixth for moving down 10 spots.

It’s interesting that the tackle market appealed to them so much. They traded for Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn a year ago, and extended right tackle Bobby Hart this offseason. Williams can play guard as well so he gives them some flexibility, but trying to put another tackle in that mix suggests they’re still unsure about what they have up front.