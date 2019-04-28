Chargers announce 19 undrafted free agent signings

Getty Images

The Chargers didn’t wait long to add to their rookie class after drafting seven players in Nashville this week.

The team has announced the addition of 19 undrafted free agents to the team. They will be trying to extend a run that has seen an undrafted rookie make the team’s opening roster for 22 straight years. Running back Austin Ekeler and safety Adrian Phillips are two recent additions to the list.

The group includes Virginia defensive end Chris Peace, who recorded 65 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during his final season with the Cavaliers.

Lamar defensive back Rodney Randley, Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol, Tulane safety Roderic Teamer, Clemson wide receiver Trevion Thompson, North Dakota State center Tanner Volson, Pitt linebacker Elijah Zeise, Duke tight end Daniel Helm, Furman cornerback Bradford Lemmons, Syracuse guard Koda Martin, Findlay wide receiver Jason Moore, N.C. State nose tackle Eurndraus Bryant, South Carolina tackle Blake Camper, Norther Illinois linebacker Josh Corcoran, Old Dominion running back Jeremy Cox, North Texas cornerback Kemon Hall, Toledo defensive tackle Reggie Howard, Notre Dame punter Tyler Newsome, and USC guard Chris Brown round out the list of signings.