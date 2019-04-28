Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was shot on Sunday morning

Getty Images

Saturday was one of the best days of Corey Ballentine’s life as the cornerback was drafted in the sixth round by the Giants, but things took a bad turn for Ballentine early Sunday morning.

Ballentine and former Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons were shot in Topeka, Kansas. Simmons was killed and Ballentine was injured. The nature of his injury is not clear, but Washburn University president Dr. Jerry Farley said in a statement that Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery.

“Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general,” Farley said. “This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”

The Giants also released a statement on Sunday.

“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”

Topeka police are actively investigating the incident.