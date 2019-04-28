Howie Roseman: Miles Sanders reminded us of other guys we’ve had around here

Getty Images

The Eagles added running back Miles Sanders to the backfield mix in the second round of this year’s draft and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman called him a “front office favorite” in a press conference this weekend.

Roseman said that Sanders “reminded us of some other players we’ve had around here” without naming any names. Sanders was willing to take that step when he was asked about Roseman’s comment in his own press conference.

“Yeah, I’ve seen LeSean McCoy come through Philly and put on,” Sanders said. “He did great for the Eagles, but I’m looking forward to doing even better. Really, I’m just looking forward to coming in and producing and doing whatever I can to help this team get another championship.”

If Sanders turns out to be more productive than McCoy, he’ll find himself with a major role in the team’s offense. For starters, he’ll work in with Jordan Howard, Corey Clement and others as the Eagles sort out the running back roles for 2019.