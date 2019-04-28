Jaguars undrafted free agent group includes five wide receivers

Getty Images

The Jaguars didn’t address the wide receiver position over the seven-round NFL draft, but they made sure to bring in plenty of new blood in their undrafted free agent group.

There are five wideouts among the 21-player group. They are Marshall’s Tyre Brady, Southern Illinois’ Raphael Leonard, UCF’s Dredrick Snelson, Boston College’s Michael Walker, and Ohio’s Papi White.

Snelson was one of 49 early entry players to go undrafted. He had 43 catches for 688 yards and five touchdowns last season. Walker could factor into the punt return mix after averaging 13.3 yards in that role while in college.

Dede Westbrook, Marqise Lee, DJ Chark, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole will join the rookies in receiver drills.

The Jaguar also signed Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, Minnesota offensive lineman Donnell Greene, Appalachian State cornerback Tae Hayes, Southern Mississippi cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr., Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith, Kentucky guard Bunchy Stallings, Boston College linebacker Connor Strachan, Michigan cornerback Brandon Watson, Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard and Mississippi safety Zedrick Woods. The team’s release notes that all were at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

They fleshed out the class with Washington defensive end Shane Bowman, Florida defensive tackle Khairi Clark, Oklahoma tight end Carson Meier, Murray State cornerback Marquez Sanford, Auburn defensive tackle Andrew Williams, and North Texas defensive tackle Roderick Young.