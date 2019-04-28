Jarrett Stidham couldn’t think of a better situation than going to Patriots

Getty Images

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham took his final pre-draft visit to the Patriots earlier this month and he’ll be spending a lot of time in New England in the future after the Patriots made him a fourth-round pick on Saturday.

Stidham said he “couldn’t think of a better situation” than being coached by Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels while learning at the feet of Tom Brady. When asked for his thoughts about what might come down the road given Brady’s age, Stidham said that he isn’t thinking about anything other than drawing what he can from the six-time Super Bowl champ.

“No, I don’t think I feel any pressure,” Stidham said in comments distributed by the team. “Like I said, it’s an awesome opportunity to learn from a guy like Tom. And like I said, he’s played so much, he’s seen everything, he’s won a lot — there’s just so many different intangibles that I want to soak up from him. I’m sure everybody wants to be as good as Tom Brady one day. I’ve got to take it one day at a time, and that’s what I’m going to do and I’m going to work as absolutely hard as I can to make sure I can do whatever it is to help this organization out.”

Brady has made no secret of his plans to continue playing for several years and his level of play has done little to suggest he won’t see that through. That may leave Stidham to take what he’s learned to another team in a new riff on a story we’ve seen play out for past New England draft picks.