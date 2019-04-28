Kareem Hunt has “exceeded expectations” in Cleveland

Getty Images

The Browns signed running back Kareem Hunt on Feb. 11. Although he is suspended for the first eight games of the season, Hunt is with the team now.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens gave an update on Hunt during the draft, saying Hunt is “exceeding expectations.”

“He is doing great,” Kitchens said. “He is doing everything we are asking him to do. Exceeding expectations from the standpoint of how he is in the building, how he is around the players and how he is on the field. I have never been around him until now, but that’s what I see and that’s what we have gotten. He is doing things in the community. He is continuing to work on an everyday basis, and he is not taking any days off from the standpoint of becoming a better person, a better player, and I think everybody is going to see the benefits of that.”

The NFL suspended Hunt for two separate physical altercations under the Personal Conduct Policy. Both incidents happened in his hometown of Cleveland, and the Chiefs cut Hunt Nov. 30 after video surfaced of his assault on a woman.

Hunt has played 27 games, with 453 carries for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also has caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Nick Chubb will start for the Browns, who insist they also have a role for Duke Johnson. Johnson, who is skipping the voluntary offseason work at the team facility, has asked for a trade.