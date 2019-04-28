Lions say Damon Harrison’s absence isn’t about his contract

Getty Images

Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison wants a new contract. Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison isn’t present for offseason workouts. According to the Lions, the two are not connected.

“No, he’s got other things going on,” G.M. Bob Quinn said Saturday, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

Regardless of the reason, Harrison doesn’t have to attend, if he doesn’t want to.

“The offseason program is voluntary,” Quinn said. “We have different guys, in different stages and different things in their lives, just like we have every year. So, Damon hasn’t been here the last couple of weeks, but we’ve communicated with him, talked to him multiple times and I’m sure we’ll see him here soon.”

Harrison has a workout bonus of $250,000, and it doesn’t take many absences to forfeit it. But he’d also like to enhance his $6.75 million salary for 2019.