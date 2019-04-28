Mike Remmers will visit Giants again

Getty Images

Free agent Mike Remmers will visit the Giants again, General Manager Dave Gettleman said, via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com.

Gettleman said the team wants to check on Remmers’ rehab.

Remmers had back surgery earlier in the offseason, which likely is the reason he remains a free agent.

The Vikings released Remmers in March, and he visited the Giants shortly after that. Giants coach Pat Shurmur was the Vikings offensive coordinator in 2017 when Remmers started 11 games.

Remmers has made 64 starts over the last five seasons and has experience at guard and tackle.

He also has spent time with the Broncos, Buccaneers, Chargers, Rams and Panthers.