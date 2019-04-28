NFL estimates 600,000 attended the draft

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT
AP

The NFL’s TV ratings possibly were down by two percent for the first night of the draft in Nashville possible because all those extra people were actually at the draft in Nashville.

Via the Tennessean, the NFL initially estimated that 500,000 fans attended the event from Thursday through Saturday, before adjusting the estimate to 600,000.

With no turnstiles or other means for getting an official head count, the math can get fuzzy — and the numbers can conveniently get inflated, since the bigger the event seems, the better the deal the NFL can get from the cities that will be hosting it in the future.

Indeed, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp estimated crowds of 200,000 for Thursday and 200,000 for Friday, per the Tennessean. The third day, as usual, ended up being more sparse (as the photo accompanying this article suggests). Then again, the third day seems to last forever, so maybe 200,000 were there at different stages of a very long afternoon/early evening.

Whatever the official number, and whether it was or wasn’t influenced by the introduction of “alternative facts,” the draft is a big deal. Even though the ultimate reality show’s ultimate reality show is ultimately a show about nothing, since in light of today’s technology the whole thing could be done via group text message.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “NFL estimates 600,000 attended the draft

  2. Buy all accounts the music city really knows how to throw/host a party and make everyone feel like they’re welcome. Always wanted to visit there and now I want to even more. The only sour grapes you’ll hear is from the east coast snobs that thinks the world ends at the New Jersey border. Well done Nashville!!

  3. NFL estimates 600,000 attended the draft
    ______________________________________

    This is an NFL estimate? Then its 25% too high just like their attendance figures are!

  4. Is it possible that a lot of people were in town for something else and just decided to see what all the fuss was about? It just seemed like a giant street festival that anyone could have meandered into.

  5. Great job Nashville! But will someone please tell me where the removed trees were removed from? Did they have any trees on downtown broadway? I need a before and after!

  8. I live in MN, but would vote for Nashville as the permanent home of the NFL draft.

    We don’t need NY or LV…

  9. Former Nashvillian, proud of the city for putting on such a great show!

    thefiesty1, the trees that were removed were re-planted in another area of town and were at the end of their life-cycle anyways and were scheduled to be replaced. Once the NFL Draft has packed up and completely left town, new trees will be installed.

  10. “Did they have any trees on downtown broadway?”

    The affected cherry trees were in Riverside Park on the Cumberland River. It’s close to Broadway, but not on Broadway.

  12. I was watching the draft anf the annoyucers said that there were 150,000 people, then Goodell came out and said it was 200,000 and all of the talking heads jumped right on board. The second day probably had about the same amount. But there is no way the third day had over 75,000 Broadway was have full, but it was the third day.

    All in all it was still looked like a good time was had by all even if the NFL inmflates the numbers for ratings.

    And on a second note about the draft cities, The draft should only be held in cities that can not host the superbowl. Give the cold weather cities (without domes) a piece of the pie. So no more Dallas, or LA or Miami, etc!

  13. Nashville was a terrible place to hold the draft. Unlike both Philly and Chicago, it doesn’t have a large plaza-like open space to host the draft. The draft crowd was basically in a large column flowing into downtown Nashville with most of the attendees being unengaged.

    The crowd was also significantly quieter than the loud Chicago crowd and the positively boisterous and high-volume Philly crowd. And the attendance of the draft on day three was significantly less than days one and two. It was also much less than the attendance in Philly on day three. Worst of all there was a section of premium seated spaces to watch the draft from which is the best place to watch the draft. A little over halfway through the first round those seats were at least if not mostly empty. I guess if it runs past 10pm you just give up and leave. Nashville football fans are undedicated, soft, and they suck.

    The Nashville fans failed to consistently and full-throatedly boo the Commisioner. This is a draft tradition and they barely heartily booed him on the first pick. Chicago gave him the business very well. Philly to their credit lustily booed the Commissioner every time he came on stage. They sounded like a mob at a witch burning. I hate the Eagles but Philly football fans are passionate fans with a deep love of the game. Huge crowds for all three days of the draft and they understand why the Goodell needs to be booed.

    I lived in Nashville and like the city a lot but this was terrible.

  14. I guess people in Nashville don’t have much of a life. Standing around, watching players get drafted seems like one heck of a boring way to spend a weekend. None of it matters until these players actually play.

  17. What is that someone up above states that people don’t have much of a life? I venture to say most if not all were partying before, after, and during the draft going from bar to bar enjoying the music and nightlife. Seems like a great way to spend a weekend.

  19. Maybe it was just the TV mics but it seemed a lot quieter than the Philly year, was more akin to how it was in Dallas. Could just be the mics as I say though

  20. I attended the draft.
    Disappointed that there was only one small VVIP section of bleachers which as noted above were half empty.
    NFL put a block of pre picked fans grouped by team up front to the stage with a huge buffer of empty space following that, and then another big space of VIP only standing access. What this did was move all the normal fans far down the street and offered lame views and a great “boo buffer” for goodell.
    Positive note, the city was very well prepared, well organized, easy to navigate, super friendly and a total blast when combined with downtown Nashville music and food and bars. Great atmosphere. Wouldn’t mind having it there again.
    Vegas will be a very different vibe and probably not in a good way.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!