Report: Corey Ballentine’s injuries not life-threatening

Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was shot early Sunday morning, but the good news is his recovery could be a quick one.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the wound is not considered life-threatening, and doctors told him he could recover in “a matter of weeks.”

That’s tremendous news for the Washburn cornerback. His teammate, Dwane Simmons, was killed in the shooting following a party.

The Giants have said they continue to “gather information” about the situation, and expressed their condolences for the Simmons family.