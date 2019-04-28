Report: Giants feared Denver or Washington would take Daniel Jones

Getty Images

Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman has defended the decision to use his first of two first-round picks on quarterback Daniel Jones by insisting that two other teams would have drafted Jones, if the Giants had tried to wait until pick No. 17. But Gettleman didn’t publicly identify the teams.

Privately, Gettleman or someone else from the Giants told Ralph Vacchiano of SNY the two teams. They are Denver and Washington.

The Broncos held the 10th overall pick, and Washington had pick No. 15.

Of course, either team could have moved up to No. 5 or higher to get Jones, given that the Giants didn’t do much to hide the fact that they wanted Jones. If they hadn’t felt compelled to float a trial balloon and/or get the fan base and media comfortable with the idea of what otherwise would have felt like an even bigger reach, maybe the Giants could have waited until pick No. 17.

Regardless, the Giants took Jones. Whether they used pick No. 6 or pick No. 17 or anything in between, all that matters at this point is whether he performs at an acceptable level. If he does, the pick becomes justified. If he doesn’t, the Giants will be hearing it even more loudly than they are now.