Report: Giants were wrong to think Broncos would draft Daniel Jones

After Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman justified his decision to take Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in the draft by saying he knows for a fact two other teams would have taken Jones in the first half of Round 1, a report emerged that the two teams were Washington and Denver. But that may not be the case.

According to Mike Klis of 9 News, the Broncos would not have taken Jones in the first round. In fact, Klis (who is always plugged-in to Broncos General Manager John Elway) tweets that Drew Lock was Denver’s No. 1 quarterback. The Broncos eventually took Lock with the 42nd overall pick, but Denver passed on Lock in the first round.

That doesn’t mean Gettleman is wrong that someone would have taken Jones before the Giants got their next pick at No. 17 overall, but the report is that it definitely wasn’t the Broncos.

If Jones was Gettleman’s top-rated quarterback, taking him at No. 6 was probably smarter than sitting and waiting and hoping he would be there at No. 17. The Giants need a successor to Eli Manning and couldn’t risk missing out on their top choice. But few outside the Giants organization had Jones rated as highly.