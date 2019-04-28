Report: Giants were wrong to think Broncos would draft Daniel Jones

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 28, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT
After Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman justified his decision to take Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in the draft by saying he knows for a fact two other teams would have taken Jones in the first half of Round 1, a report emerged that the two teams were Washington and Denver. But that may not be the case.

According to Mike Klis of 9 News, the Broncos would not have taken Jones in the first round. In fact, Klis (who is always plugged-in to Broncos General Manager John Elway) tweets that Drew Lock was Denver’s No. 1 quarterback. The Broncos eventually took Lock with the 42nd overall pick, but Denver passed on Lock in the first round.

That doesn’t mean Gettleman is wrong that someone would have taken Jones before the Giants got their next pick at No. 17 overall, but the report is that it definitely wasn’t the Broncos.

If Jones was Gettleman’s top-rated quarterback, taking him at No. 6 was probably smarter than sitting and waiting and hoping he would be there at No. 17. The Giants need a successor to Eli Manning and couldn’t risk missing out on their top choice. But few outside the Giants organization had Jones rated as highly.

11 responses to “Report: Giants were wrong to think Broncos would draft Daniel Jones

  1. This is why the Giants didn’t take a QB last year. This was the plan all along. The Mannings orchestrated this and next will be Eli getting a 2 year extension for about 50 mil.

  2. That Gettleman thought Elway would have taken Jones is disturbing enough if you’re a Giant fan. Even someone not plugged into the Broncos could have told you that.

  3. If Elway was going to pass on him then there is a good chance he will be a good NFL QB.

  6. Why would a team that picked a quarterback say they really wanted another QB then the one they picked?

    “Yea we really liked Jones and would have picked him… but we had to settle for the guy that was there….”

    Doesn’t sound like something a GM would say. I haven’t heard anyone else say they wanted another play then the one the picked.

  8. Who cares? Duke boy is a Giant. That won’t change until he’s cut or traded.
    So it’s all a he said she said type deal, that it just media fodder.

  9. I’m no fan of the Giants…but if I recall correctly people were ringing their hands at what Andy Reid gave up for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs traded with the Bills for the 10th overall pick with the Chiefs giving up their first & third, as well as their first in 2018.
    And all for a guy that many mock drafts had as a late 1st or early 2nd round pick. That sure turned out to be a stroke of genius didn’t it?

    Noone knows at this point how ANY of these guys are gonna pan out. I loath the Giants…but let the kid play before you destroy him.

  10. For all we know, Dave Gettleman drafted a HOF QB. He made a brilliant move by drafting him with the #6 pick. The truth is we don’t have any idea. I understand there are personal issues between some people in football and some people in the media, but I’d just say this is starting to get ridiculous. When Tom Brady got drafted in the 6th round, I don’t remember anyone from the media ridiculing all 32 teams, including the Patriots, for passing on Brady 5 times. The Giants had a great draft. Got 3 studs in the first round. Giants fans have something to celebrate. Also, since when did anything John Elway did with QB evaluations become any kind of measuring stick? I would be worried if Elway liked the QB I drafted.

  11. thefiesty1 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 4:42 pm
    Nobody in their right mind would draft a 17-19 loser. Gettleman and Mara are idiots!
    ****************************************************
    John Elway was 20-23 at Stanford. You probably didn’t like him either, but he ended up winning 2 super bowls and going into the HOF. Patrick Mahomes was 13-16 at Texas Tech. You probably didn’t like him either. He hasn’t won any super bowls yet, but so far you’re not looking too good. I won’t call you an idiot because maybe you’re brilliant at something else.

