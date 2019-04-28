Russell Wilson coached Seahawks draftee Gary Jennings in YMCA basketball league

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is considering retirement due to mounting injuries and his departure would leave quarterback Russell Wilson in need of developing a comfort level with other wideouts in a hurry.

He laid some ground work with one new addition years before they knew they’d be playing in the same offense. The Seahawks drafted Gary Jennings in the fourth round and Jennings knows Wilson from their days growing up in Richmond, Virginia.

Jennings went to the same school as Wilson, who was the star of the high school team, and played on a youth basketball team with Wilson’s sister Anna when they were in grade school. Wilson served as the coach of that team.

“It was YMCA, so I don’t know if it was that competitive,” Jennings told reporters on Saturday. “We couldn’t even press, I don’t think. But it was cool because he was a star player at the school.”

Anna Wilson now plays basketball at Stanford, so Jennings isn’t the only member of the team to go onto bigger athletic pursuits.

Jennings was one of three wideouts drafted — second-rounder D.K. Metcalf and seventh-rounder John Ursua are the others — and they’ll be hoping Wilson clicks with some or all of them even if Baldwin winds up returning for another year.