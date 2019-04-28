Seahawks expecting to add more pass-rushers, eventually

Getty Images

Seattle used their first-round pick on TCU defensive end L.J. Collier, which was a significant first step.

But after trading defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs last week, they still have a significant hole to fill.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, the Seahawks are expected to get active in free agency after May 7, when signings no longer impact the compensatory pick formula for 2020.

“We’re not done,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We’ve got some work to do. You guys will be excited about what’s coming up.”

Of course, they could sign a guy such as Nick Perry now without changing the math on comp picks, since Perry was released by the Packers.

But if they wanted to sign an unrestricted free agent such as Ziggy Ansah — or perhaps defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh — they’d be better served to wait.

Either way, Clark took 13 of their 43 sacks from last season with him to Kansas City, and they know they’re going to need more than Collier to replace that kind of production.