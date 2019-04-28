Sebastian Janikowski retires from the NFL

Getty Images

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski‘s long run in the NFL has come to an end.

Janikowski is retiring from the NFL 19 years after he was drafted in the first round by the Raiders. He spent the next 18 seasons with the team and closed out his career with the Seahawks in 2018.

“It was a good run. I still think of the Super Bowl — it still hurts,” Janikowski said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Janikowski makes reference to Super Bowl XXXVII, which the Raiders lost 48-21 to the Buccaneers in San Diego after the 2002 season. It was one of nine career playoff games for Janikowski, including last year’s Seattle loss to Dallas which saw Janikowski leave early due to a thigh injury.

Janikowski was 436-of-542 on field goals and 605-of-614 on extra points over the course of his career. The 436 made field goals tie Janikowski with Jason Elam for ninth in NFL history and will go along with his status as the last kicker drafted in the first round, his booming leg and bulky physique as reasons why he’ll be long remembered by those who saw him play.