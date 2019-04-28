Steelers add 10 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Steelers didn’t draft a safety this year, but they will have a rookie joining the roster at the position.

The team announced the signing of 10 undrafted free agents after the draft wrapped up on Saturday, including West Virginia safety Dravon Askew-Henry.

Askew-Henry set a school record by starting 51 games for the Mountaineers and left school with 215 career tackles. He went to high school just outside of Pittsburgh, so the he’ll get a chance to make his hometown team over the coming months.

The Steelers also added kicker Matthew Wright, who joins Chris Boswell and Matt McCrane on the roster. Boswell struggled last season and the team said they’d bring in others to compete this offseason. Wright holds Central Florida records for most points in a career with 375 and field goals made with 55.

Pittsburgh also signed Western Carolina punter Ian Berryman, LSU guard Garrett Brumfield, Georgia defensive end Jay Hayes, Florida guard Fred Johnson, Colorado running back Travon McMillian, Houston cornerback Alexandery Myers, Texas defensive tackle Chris Nelson and Texas A&M tight end/long snapper Trevor Wood.