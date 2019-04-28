Steelers cut starting linebacker Jon Bostic

Getty Images

The Steelers traded up in the first round of the draft to select linebacker Devin Bush, and now they’ve effectively handed Bush a starting job by cutting the player he was drafted to replace.

Linebacker Jon Bostic, who started 14 games and played 54 percent of the Steelers’ defensive snaps last season, has been released.

The Steelers made upgrading at inside linebacker a priority this offseason, not only by drafting Bush but also by signing Mark Barron. Last year’s other starting inside linebacker, Vince Williams, returns this season.

The 27-year-old Bostic becomes a free agent and will surely have some offers for a spot in a training camp, but he’s unlikely to be a starter anywhere else.