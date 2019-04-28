Vincent Testaverde gets an invitation to Buccaneers’ rookie camp

Getty Images

In 1987, Vinny Testaverde became the first overall pick in the draft, selected by the Buccaneers. In 2019, Testaverde’s son will try to secure a spot on the 90-man offseason roster.

Albany coach Greg Gattuso has announced on Twitter that Vincent Testaverde has been invited to the Buccaneers’ rookie camp on a tryout basis.

After a year at Texas Tech and a transfer to Miami (his dad’s school), Testaverde Jr. transferred to Albany, sat out the 2017 season, and started eight games in 2018.

In 2014 at Texas Tech, Testaverde completed 15 of 26 passes for 116 yards against Texas, entering the game after Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury.

In his only season at Albany, Testaverde completed 117 of 219 passes for 1,714 yards. He threw 11 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

Testaverde faces a steep uphill climb to make it in the NFL. But he’s trying, and there’s something to be said for that.