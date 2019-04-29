49ers waive seven players

Getty Images

Teams around the league are welcoming draft picks and undrafted free agent signings to their rosters, but those beginnings also represent an end for some other players.

The 49ers announced on Monday that they have waived seven players to make room for the new members of the squad.

Wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd were picked up on the second day of the draft and the 49ers dropped an equal number of wideouts on Monday. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Jordan Smallwood were both cut. Dunbar played three snaps for the Niners last season while Smallwood was added to the practice squad in December

Defensive back Godwin Igwebuike and linebacker James Onwualu (pictured) were also cut after seeing time on special teams last season. Cornerback Tarvarus McFadden, punter Justin Vogel and safety Terrell Williams Jr. were also let go.