Brandon Beane: Bills aren’t in on or out on Ziggy Ansah

Free agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah visited the Ravens last week and another AFC team continues to keep tabs on the veteran pass rusher.

Ansah visited with the Bills in March before reports that he would not be signing with any team until there was more clarity on his recovery from shoulder surgery. Word last week was that Ansah is expected to be cleared in mid-August.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was asked about Ansah during an appearance on WGR 550 on Monday and said that the team has remained in touch with his agent since their visit. Beane said the Bills “aren’t in on him or out on him” at the moment.

The Bills drafted defensive end Daryl Johnson in the seventh round, but the biggest recent addition to their defensive line was defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who landed in Buffalo as the ninth overall pick.