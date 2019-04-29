Broncos sign Taylor Bertolet

Getty Images

The Broncos signed kicker Taylor Bertolet on Monday.

Bertolet, 26, played for the Salt Lake City Stallions in the Alliance of American Football, making 8-of-14 field goals with a long of 54 as well as two 53-yarders.

He gets his second chance to make the Broncos’ roster.

Denver cut him last May 1 after he spent two months with the team.

The former Texas A&M kicker signed with the Rams in 2016 after going undrafted. He went to training camp with the Jets last summer.

Bertolet has never kicked in a regular-season game.