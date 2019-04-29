Browns signing The Scottish Hammer

Getty Images

The Browns brought in some competition for punter Britton Colquitt, and one of the best nicknames in football.

According to the Associated Press, the Browns are signing undrafted free agent punter Jamie Gillan from Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

We’re burying the lede here. Gillan was born in England and grew up in Scotland, and is known as “The Scottish Hammer” because of his strength in the kicking game.

He averaged 43.4 yards per punt last year, and had an 80-yard punt.

He also attended high school in Leonardtown, Md., which happens to be the hometown of Browns General Manager John Dorsey.