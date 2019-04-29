Browns waive Kyle Friend

Getty Images

The Browns announced they have waived center Kyle Friend.

He spent the final two weeks of the 2018 season on the team’s practice squad before signing a futures deal after the season.

Friend, 25, originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Temple, signing with the Jets in 2016.

He was on and off the Jets’ practice squad as a rookie and spent the 2017 season on the Steelers’ practice squad. The Panthers had him on their 90-player roster last summer before cutting him out of the preseason.

Friend then was on and off the Cardinals’ practice squad last year.

He has yet to appear in a regular-season game.