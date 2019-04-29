Bucs cut five, including Riley Bullough

Getty Images

After drafting eight players, and in anticipation of signing undrafted rookies, the Buccaneers made some roster space Monday.

The team announced the release of five players, including linebacker Riley Bullough, who started three games for them this year.

The other four were players signed earlier this offseason — kicker Phillip Andersen, defensive end Hunter Dimick, punter Hayden Hunt, and defensive end Nick Thurman.

Bullough signed with the Bucs as an undrafted rookie in 2017, spent most of that year on the practice squad, and played in nine games last year.