Cardinals sign 12 rookie free agents, including QB Drew Anderson

Getty Images

Kyler Murray isn’t the only rookie quarterback joining the Cardinals. The team announced Monday it has signed 12 rookie free agents, including Murray State quarterback Drew Anderson.

Anderson played 11 games in 2018, his only season at Murray State after transferring from the University of Buffalo. He completed 258-of-429 passes for 2,864 yards and 20 touchdowns while also rushing for 225 yards last season.

Anderson began his collegiate career as a walk-on at San Diego State before playing one season at Diablo Valley College, where he threw for 3,459 yards and 33 touchdowns. He then transferred to Buffalo where he played in four games in 2017 and threw for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Cardinals also signed Maine tight end Drew Belcher, Ohio State linebacker Dante Booker, Wofford defensive lineman Miles Brown, Rutgers offensive lineman Tariq Cole, Pittsburgh linebacker James Folston Jr., Arkansas cornerback Ryan Pulley, Boise State receiver A.J. Richardson, North Carolina offensive lineman William Sweet, Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Immanuel Turner, Tarleton State running back Xavier Turner and Rutgers tight end Jerome Washington.