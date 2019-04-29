Chase Winovich already knows the Patriots way

Getty Images

Chase Winovich is going to fit in just fine with New England.

The Michigan defensive end could fill an immediate need for pass rush for the Patriots, but he has already proven to be able to read his keys.

Via the Detroit Free Press, the third-rounder was asked shortly after being drafted by New England how much contact he had with the team leading up to the draft.

“I’d rather just wait to dive into that further until I receive further instructions,” Winovich replied.

Perfect.

The fact they’ve brainwashed so quickly is impressive, because Winovich was never known for being circumspect during his college days. He once referred to Michiagn State as “little brother,” and gave coach Jim Harbaugh a list of suggestions of how to improve the program prior to returning for his senior year.

He’s not as likely to be as forward with Bill Belichick, but it sounds like he already knows that.