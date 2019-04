Getty Images

The Chiefs waived center Tejan Koroma on Monday, according to the NFL’s official transactions.

Kansas City drafted center Nick Allegretti in the seventh round Saturday. The Chiefs lost Mitch Morse in free agency but have Austin Reiter as the leading candidate to replace him as the starter.

Koroma, 23, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of BYU.

He spent last year on injured reserve.