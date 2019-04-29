Chris Grier: Josh Rosen trade “doesn’t stop us from doing anything in the future”

Getty Images

The Dolphins came out of the draft with a young quarterback after trading the 62nd pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Cardinals for Josh Rosen.

Rosen fell out of favor in Arizona with Kyler Murray available and Miami was able to get the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft at a relatively low price. That gives them a chance to take a long look at Rosen to find out if he’s the right quarterback to pilot the team as they try to build a winner in Miami without blocking General Manager Chris Grier from picking up another one in 2019.

“Every team in the league is looking for that guy that’s going to lead them to championships,” Grier said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “And so for us, we’re in a position where we’re trying to find that guy, like a lot of teams in the league. So yeah, it was an easy decision. And it doesn’t stop us from doing anything in the future. Who knows? If things go well and we feel he’s the guy, who knows? But it doesn’t stop us from doing anything.”

The Dolphins currently have 11 2020 draft picks and they’re in line for a couple of compensatory picks that will enhance that surplus before next year’s draft. That capital will give them a good chance of moving to get just about any player they may want whether they are coming to replace or work with Rosen.