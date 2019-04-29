Contentious Robert Kraft hearing continues Tuesday

AP

A garden-variety misdemeanor solicitation charge is morphing into the trial of the century. Or at least the pre-trial of the century.

A lengthy hearing that started on Friday in the case against Patriots owner Robert Kraft will continue on Tuesday. Kraft hopes to block the admission into evidence of the surveillance video captured by authorities who ostensibly hoped to find evidence of a prostitution operation that entailed human trafficking.

The Associated Press takes a closer look at what happened in court on Friday, as prosecutors defended the decision to use secret cameras and Kraft’s lawyers argued that less invasive techniques existed to stop the prostitution and to rectify any human trafficking — of which there ultimately was none.

Lead detective Andrew Sharp (pictured) was the key witness on Friday. Others presumably will testify on Tuesday. Kraft hopes to keep the jury from seeing the video of his time at a day spa that allegedly was a front for ladies of the evening. Even if he’s successful, a judge already has ruled that, eventually, the public will see the video.