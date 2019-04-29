Cowboys signing Larry Allen Jr. as undrafted free agent

Getty Images

Twenty five years ago, the Cowboys used a second-round pick on some offensive lineman from some place named Sonoma State.

The guy’s name was Larry Allen, and since he ended up in the Hall of Fame, it’s easy to say it worked out.

They’re giving it another shot this week.

The team announced they had agreed to terms with Harvard offensive lineman Larry Allen Jr., adding the son of perhaps their best lineman in franchise history. Allen Jr. was All-Ivy League last season, the second time he earned that honor.

Allen Jr. and the rest of the undrafted free agents will officially sign next week before minicamp. The team announced that group also includes Kansas defensive end Daniel Wise, Kentucky cornerback Chris Westry, Clemson offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt and North Texas wide receiver Jalen Guyton.