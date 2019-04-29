Daren Bates facing marijuana possession charge

Getty Images

Titans linebacker Daren Bates is facing a marijuana possession charge after police in Tennessee cited him in February, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports.

Bates, 28, was charged with simple possession after Hendersonville, Tennessee, police found three marijuana cigarettes in his car.

Bates is due in Sumner County General Sessions Court on May 28.

He pulled into the parking lot of a coffee shop Feb. 13, stopping alongside Hendersonville police officer Jackie Finley. When Bates rolled down his passenger side window to ask Finley if he was in line, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Bates admitted to the officer he was smoking pot and handed over two joints. A third joint was found inside a potato chip bag in the vehicle.

Bates, 28, also faces punishment from the league.

He has played six seasons, including the past two in Tennessee. A core special teams player, Bates has played all 32 games the past two seasons.