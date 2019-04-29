Doug Baldwin in no hurry to retire, but likely to retire

Getty Images

The Seahawks acknowledged that veteran wide receiver is considering retirement, but it may be leaning even more heavily in that direction.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Baldwin is “leaning toward” retiring after undergoing three offseason surgeries, but it could be months before a decision is made.

This decision, like many of them, largely comes down to money.

If Baldwin retired now, he’d owe the Seahawks $2.8 million to cover a portion of his signing bonus they’ve already paid. If he showed up healthy and they released him, he’d keep that money.

That’s a simplistic version, but the end result is that Baldwin appears unlikely to play for them again. That’s part of the reason they drafted three receivers last weekend, including second-rounder D.K. Metcalf.