Eagles exercise Carson Wentz’s fifth-year option

The Eagles have made the anticipated official, picking up the fifth-year option on Carson Wentz‘s contract for 2020.

The quarterback is scheduled to count $8.5 million against the salary cap this season. Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman has said more than once the team is committed to signing Wentz to a long-term deal.

Nick Foles‘ free agent departure to Jacksonville has left no question about who the quarterback of the present and the future is for Philadelphia.

Despite missing eight games the past two seasons with injuries, Wentz has done enough to gain the Eagles’ confidence in his future long term. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 with an MVP-esque season, going 11-2 with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions before his knee injury.

The quarterback market, though, has exploded, increasing the price tag for Wentz.