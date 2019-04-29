Falcons sign 16 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Falcons announced 16 undrafted rookie signings on Monday and the group includes five players who played wide receiver in college.

Only four of them are going to be playing wideout in Atlanta, however. The team said that Jayson Stanley will be trying to make the team as a cornerback after playing wideout at the University of Georgia.

The other additions to the wideout group are Northwest Missouri’ Shawn Bane, Cincinnati’s Kahlil Lewis, Florida International’s CJ Worton and Virginia’s Olamide Zaccheaus.

The Falcons also signed San Diego State safety Parker Baldwin, Alabama A&M linebacker Yurik Bethune, Arkansas State tackle Lanard Bonner, Central Florida cornerback Rashard Causey, UAB linebacker Tre’ Crawford, Ferris State tackle Devon Johnson, Boise State linebacker Durrant Miles, Tulsa center Chandler Miller, Illinois linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, Temple tackle Jaelin Robinson and Penn State long snapper Kyle Vasey.