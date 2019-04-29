Falcons release Brandon Fusco

Getty Images

The Falcons drafted a guard with the 14th overall pick of the draft and they said farewell to a veteran at the same position on Monday.

The team announced they have released Brandon Fusco.

Fusco started the first seven games of the 2019 season at right guard before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury. It was his first season in Atlanta and he’s also played for the 49ers and Vikings. Fusco has made 87 starts since the start of the 2013 season.

The Falcons drafted Chris Lindstrom out of Boston College in the first round last Thursday. They also signed Jamon Brown and James Carpenter in free agency and haven’t re-signed Andy Levitre, so there will be an entirely new look at guard this season.